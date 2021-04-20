‘No question in my mind’: Senator Tim Scott says Derek Chauvin jury reached right verdict

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) released a statement Tuesday after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

“George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and stopped him from breathing for more than nine minutes,” Scott said. “There is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict.

“While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers — the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts,” he said.

“We must all come together to help repair the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and Black and minority Americans,” he said.

“To deny progress we’ve made is just as damaging as not making progress at all. I urge people across this nation to peacefully make their voices heard and engage in converstaions that will continue to move us toward a more just America,” Scott said. “I believe in the goodness of our country; we can and will do better.”

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.