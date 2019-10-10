‘No signs of foul play’: Body found in car in parking lot of Scotland High School

SCOTLAND, NC (WBTW) – A body was found in a car in the parking lot of Scotland High School.

Scotland County Schools Public Information Meredith Bounds confirms to News13 the body was found Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Scotland High School principal, Dr. Larry Obeda, sent a “mass notification call” to parents, guardians, students and staff about the body being found, according to the district’s Facebook page, where a written version of the call was posted.

“While law enforcement is still investigating, we can confirm that the deceased was not a student nor staff member, there were no signs of foul play, there was no danger to students nor staff, and the vehicle will be removed from campus before classes resume in the morning,” Dr. Obeda said.

