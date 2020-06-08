No winner in Friday’s drawing, Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $410M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? You’ll have another shot at winning the Mega Millions jackpot after no winner was selected on Friday.

Leaders with the South Carolina Educational Lottery said Friday’s jackpot has rolled over to $410 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

“South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $410 million jackpot with a cash option of $308 million, must purchase their tickets by 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing,” said lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are available at most grocery stores and convenience stores across South Carolina.

Lottery officials say the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

More than 11,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina for Friday’s drawing, which resulted in prizes of $2 up to $500.

People are encouraged to play responsibly.