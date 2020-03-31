Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center to host hurricane webinars for kids

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center/Facebook

The National Hurricane Center will be hosting a series of “Hurricanes At Home” webinars for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders over the next several weeks.

The webinars are for those who live in Golf and Atlantic coastal areas of the United States while kids are learning from home.

The webinars will focus on weather hazards that come with hurricanes, the jobs of meteorologists, and how they get information needed before a storm, the group said on Facebook.

To register and get dates where you live, visit here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories