NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center to host hurricane webinars for kids

The National Hurricane Center will be hosting a series of “Hurricanes At Home” webinars for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders over the next several weeks.
The webinars are for those who live in Golf and Atlantic coastal areas of the United States while kids are learning from home.
The webinars will focus on weather hazards that come with hurricanes, the jobs of meteorologists, and how they get information needed before a storm, the group said on Facebook.
To register and get dates where you live, visit here.
