KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10th-grader died Friday morning after being hit by an Amtrak train in Kannapolis, authorities said.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the track near 309 S. Main St. The area where the incident occurred was a “non-designated crossing area,” authorities said.

Officials said two A.L. Brown High School students were on their way to school when they learned the train was coming. The student hit by the train died at the scene. The other student was able to get off the tracks and was not hurt.

No additional information will be released as both students were juveniles.