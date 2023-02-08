GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her friends reported to them that she said she had shot and killed White.

Prosecutors said Turnipseed asked her friends to help her clean up the crime scene. Winston-Salem police notified Greensboro police and they went to an apartment on St. Croix Place and found White’s body.

Prosecutors also said that Turnipseed confessed to the crime when she was taken into custody. No motive was discussed.

Turnipseed was denied bond because of the allegations that she tried to cover up the crime.