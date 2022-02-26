CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old is facing murder and other charges in the death of his grandfather Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Glasgow Road about noon to assist a medic call for service and found Horace Cook, 66, suffering from an injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

As a result of the homicide unit’s investigation, Cook’s grandson, Nicholas Smith, 18, was identified as a suspect. Patrol officers found nearby in Cook’s vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

He was interviewed by detectives and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have charged him with murder, armed robbery, and larceny of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation.