RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes.

The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related.

Agents, working with law enforcement officers from across the state, also executed four search warrants, seized six guns and 78 fraudulent identification cards, to go along with “various types of illegal controlled substances.

Also during the operation, 21 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations, authorities said. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

The Lumberton and Pembroke police departments in Robeson County were among the agencies involved in the investigation. The others included the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division, North Carolina Probation and Parole, North Carolina License and Theft Bureau, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Police Department, the Fayetteville Police Department, the Kannapolis Police Department, the Boone Police Department, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen Police Department, the High Point Police Department, and the Sanford Police Department.

The statewide enforcement operation was focused in Lumberton, Pembroke, Aberdeen, Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Durham, Elon, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Hendersonville, High Point, Kannapolis, Mill Spring, Salisbury, Sanford, Washington, Wilkesboro and Wilmington.