North Carolina appoints new warden for Lumberton Correctional Institution

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina officials have selected a new warden for the Lumberton Correctional Institution.

Mary Locklear was named to the post by the state Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice. She had been the assistant superintendent for custody at the prison since 2019.

“Warden Locklear is an outstanding leader with deep knowledge of operations at the prison and top-shelf communication skills,” Commission of Prisons Todd Ishee said in a news release. “She has served in a wide variety of positions in her career, and her expertise helps to make her an excellent addition to the team of men and women who run our prisons.”

Locklear will be responsible for all operations at the prison, which is a male medium custody facility where some offenders work on Department of Transportation road squads and perform maintenance and kitchen duties in the prison.

Her top priorities are to fill vacant positions at the prison and to motivate and engage staff in an effort to improve staff retention.

“We have good jobs with good benefits for those interested in a career in public service,” Locklear said. “The prison has some excellent staff members who need dedicated colleagues to join them in their mission to protect their communities.”

Locklear began her career with the state Department of Public Safety in 2003 as a case manager at the former McCain Correctional Hospital. She was promoted to program supervisor at the hospital in 2006.

In 2009, she moved to Scotland Correctional Institution to be the program director. Three years later, she was named assistant superintendent for programs at Lumberton Correctional. She became the assistant superintendent for custody at the prison in 2019.

Locklear graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice. She has completed the Correctional Supervisory Training and PEAK Performance leadership and management training. She is currently participating in the Correctional Leadership Development Program.

