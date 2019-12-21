North Carolina Aquarium takes in cold-stunned sea turtles

MANTEO, N.C. – Cold weather is causing a problem for some sea turtles off the North Carolina coast, and an aquarium has taken in dozens of them for treatment.

WVEC-TV reports 96 turtles were taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island after a drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday. More are expected in the coming days.

Dropping water temperatures can cause cold-stunning, a condition that makes turtles unable to swim properly. The recovery process involves gradually warming them up over a few days.

The center will be closed to the public beginning Sunday to accommodate all the turtles.

