RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood continued to drive a state-issued car for weeks after Raleigh police charged her in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving the state-issued vehicle she was driving, according to documents released by the auditor’s office.

The crash happened on the night of Dec. 8 when police said Wood drove her car onto the hood of a parked car on South Salisbury Street and left the scene with her car still running.

Travel logs released by the auditor’s office show that Wood received another car on Dec. 12, the same day court documents show that police charged her with misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Several weeks after that, Wood received a letter from the state’s motor fleet management director informing her that her assignment of the car involved in the crash was “temporarily terminated.”

The official, Robert Riddle, also wrote: “Furthermore, you are discouraged from driving any other state-owned vehicle during this investigative period.”

The logs indicate that Wood’s state-issued car was still used after the letter dated Jan. 24. was sent.

The letter was written the same day that a man who recorded cellphone video of the crash re-posted it on social media. The video appears to show Wood being ushered after the crash into former state Attorney General Rufus Edmisten’s law office where a party was being held that night.

Wood apologized last month in a written statement, calling her decision that night “a serious mistake.” She has not responded to questions seeking additional details about what happened the night of the crash and in the days following it.

A spokesperson for Woods did not respond Thursday to a request for comment about the newly released travel logs and letter.

Late last month, the Department of Administration told reporters that Wood had not been assigned another vehicle since April 2021.

In response to questions about the travel logs, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration told CBS 17 in an email that Wood still has not been assigned another car but that the Office of State Auditor has five vehicles assigned to it.

“The (Office of State Auditor) determines staff use of those vehicles and maintains logs documenting who drives those vehicles,” wrote Aldesha Gore, assistant communications director for the North Carolina Department of Administration.

The travel logs indicate Wood used the car to travel to work, to her home, to doctor’s appointments, to speaking engagements and other locations. One page of the log, covering the period between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5, specifically lists her as the person responsible for the state-issued vehicle.

The Department of Administration said the towing and repair costs for the car involved in the crash totaled about $7,700 and that there was no record of the auditor having been involved in any other crashes involving state-issued vehicles.

The state Republican Party has called on her to resign, but no elected officials in either party have called on her to do that.

When Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was asked about the matter this week, he said, “This case is still under investigation, still has a court date. And, we’ll let that play out.”

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger also mentioned the fact that the case is still pending in court but added there are “troubling aspects” of the case.

“I think it’s incumbent upon the Democrats to tell us where they are on whether she should stay,” he said. “A lot of people are very concerned about what happened back in December but maybe even more concerned about how it’s being handled at this time by the auditor and by the governor, quite frankly.”

Wood’s next court date is scheduled for March 23.