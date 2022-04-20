DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire on Monday, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Two adults and two children were found dead inside the home off of Junction Road in Cooleemee, where deputies have begun an investigation because of suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters. The two children were between 8 months and 4 years old.



Deputies are working to determine the cause of death for four peoplefound dead after a Davie County house fire on Monday. (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

A passerby noticed the smoke Monday afternoon and alerted firefighters at the nearest fire station. Once they put out the fire, they found the family dead.

“It’s definitely been an impact on the community, on the neighborhood. It’s not an area where we have a lot of calls or issues,” Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said. “The neighbors said they were good neighbors.”

The four people will be autopsied to try and determine the cause of death in this case.

This is an ongoing situation that will be updated.