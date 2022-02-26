GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina authorities have charged a fourth person in the killing of 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley, the son of a reality TV star who was found shot to death at a convenience store on Feb. 17.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, of Garner was charged with obstructing justice in the case.

Another woman and two teen boys facing charges were previously charged in the case. The two boys were charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday, while Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield, was arrested on Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact.

The shooting that killed Shirley also wounded a 20-year-old woman. The towing company said on Facebook that she was paralyzed.

Shirley was the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company. The reality TV show ran on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011.

Jackson is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Deputies said Friday that the investigation is still underway.