North Carolina bicyclist wants to thank others who helped when he fell and broke hip

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary bicyclist wants to thank the good Samaritans who came to his aid after he fell near Symphony Lake.

Dane McGregor cracked his hip after falling off his bike and landing on his side last Saturday.

“My main memory of this is the pain, but also being grateful to all the people around me. I just want to say thanks,” said McGregor.

An avid cyclist, McGregor often rides a 13-mile route passing by Symphony Lake.

Last Saturday he was along his usual route, when he approached another group of cyclists and dog walkers. He tried to slow down.

“Either I hit my front breaks too hard or a leaf or something and my rear tire went out from under me. I went sideways and 100 percent of my weight landed on my hip,” he said.

McGregor says two women on bikes — one with a toddler — and two men walking dogs immediately stopped to help. One of the women called 911, while the others helped carry him off the path.

“Thank you so much for all of your patience, endurance, strength in holding me up and hanging around with me for so long and taking care of me. It was humanity at its best I guess. It was so nice to see,” said McGregor.

He also wants to thank the EMTs who responded to the call, even bonding with one over their mutual adoration of their TV series “Dr. Who.”

McGregor underwent surgery Sunday so doctors could put a titanium rod in his right thigh. He hopes to be back on his bike, and back on the trail this spring.