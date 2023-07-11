GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a push in the North Carolina General Assembly to give provide more options at a better price for those who are looking for an adult beverage.

A new bill would allow restaurants in the state to have “Happy Hour” deals and serve to-go drinks. Currently, they can only offer drink specials all day long. It also would allow ABC stores to be open seven days a week, including on Sundays.

“Anything that gets people downtown. that’s what I’m after,” said Bret Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs.

If the law were passed in North Carolina, it would bring drink deals for a few hours every day.

“Maybe buckets of beer to go with the theme,” Nash owner Ryan Griffin said. “Half-priced margaritas on Tuesdays. Just go from there and see what customers want and what gets traffic in.”

Some say it could even be good for out-of-towners, or with a new hotel opening in Uptown Greenville

“I think it would bring some people down here,” Oliverio said. “Especially travelers in that hotel region looking for a happy hour where maybe the cities they come from that’s what they’re used to looking for.”

Also in the bill are to-go cocktails.

“During COVID, we saw a little bit of the cocktails to-go program, if we have a table of four that orders another round of drinks, that might be another $30-$40 in revenue, which we haven’t seen before,” Griffin said.

While the revenue would boost the local economy, business owners say safety is always a top priority when they think about how they would deal with happy hour.

Officials with state Sen. Kandie Smith’s office said the bill would most likely be looked at after a budget is passed in the General Assembly. That could take a few more weeks.