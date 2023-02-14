RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina lawmakers discussed new gun bills on Tuesday, including one that would repeal the state’s pistol permitting system.

Senate Bill 40 would repeal the permit system, which has been on the books for a century. In order to get a handgun under the current law, you must have a concealed carry permit or a pistol-purchase permit issued by a local sheriff.

Republican lawmakers said it’s redundant because federal background checks are required at gun stores when permits are not presented. Opponents think repealing the rule would lead to more people slipping through the cracks.

“These are bills we think many folks on the other side of the aisle should be able to support,” Sen. Danny Britt of Robeson County said.

“If we see our gun violence rates spike five or 10 years down the road and we repeal the system we can definitely point to this repeal as the reason why,” said Becky Ceartas, executive director for North Carolinians Against Gun Violence Action Fund.

Senate Republicans also discussed Senate Bill 41, which would allow guns in places of worship that share a campus with a school. Those places of worship would have to be on private property, and guns would only be allowed outside of school hours.