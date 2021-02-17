North Carolina braces for ice on roads, falling trees, power outages ahead of freezing rain Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are beginning work as Thursday threatens to bring half an inch of ice to parts of North Carolina.

Beginning at midnight, the City of Greensboro will launch field operations with 24-hours of continuous ice removal and tree clearing shifts.

They have already loaded 16 salt trucks and have begun monitoring road conditions.

The city has also assembled 11 clearing crews who will be monitoring tree calls.

N.C. Department of Transportation Division 7 Maintenance Engineer Brad Wall says the state is also preparing.

Wall says they’ve told crews to get their personal households in order and to come in late tonight, expecting to be on the job for the long haul. ‘Prepare for power outages’; Freezing rain expected to begin in Triad after midnight Thursday, last through the day

NCDOT has decided not to brine on Wednesday because Thursday’s weather event is likely to begin as rain, which would wash away the brine.

State crews are expected to begin coming in to Guilford County at 10 p.m., to Alamance and Orange counties at 11 p.m. and Rockingham County at midnight.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Wednesday night, and freezing rain is expected to arrive in the Triad after midnight.

“Once it begins, we will have a long-duration ice event with temperatures staying at or below freezing into the early afternoon,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Much of the Triad could see up to 1/2″ of ice.

“Prepare for power outages, and use today to replenish your emergency supply kit with batteries, non-perishable food and alternative heat sources, if possible,” Byrd said.

Thursday night, the freezing rain and drizzle is expected to taper off, but Friday morning will remain cold.