North Carolina bust turns up 30 pounds of meth, drugs worth $3.6 million

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan Duwyane Shultz

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in North Carolina seized millions of dollars worth of narcotics and firearms.

According to a release, a detective with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force received a community tip about a home on Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem. An investigation led to the detectives obtaining a search warrant at the residence on Dec. 23, 2021.

Officers arrested Jonathan Duwyane Schultz, 36, of Winston-Salem, and he was charged with the following:

  • two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • felony trafficking cocaine
  • felony trafficking heroin
  • felony trafficking MDMA
  • felony manufacturing cocaine
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA
  • six counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance
  • five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • felony alter/remove serial number from firearm

Schultz was not granted bond.

Officers say that they seized the following items at the Nicholson Road residence:

  • 153.4 grams of cocaine
  • 50 grams of Fentanyl
  • 7.9 pounds of marijuana
  • 28.7 grams of MDMA
  • 31.6 pounds of methamphetamine
  • an assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone, and Suboxone
  • $1,520.00
  • five firearms
  • two vehicles.

Police said the street value of the drugs seized during the course of this investigation is about $3.6 million. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com