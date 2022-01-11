North Carolina bust turns up 30 pounds of meth, drugs worth $3.6 million

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in North Carolina seized millions of dollars worth of narcotics and firearms.

According to a release, a detective with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force received a community tip about a home on Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem. An investigation led to the detectives obtaining a search warrant at the residence on Dec. 23, 2021.

Officers arrested Jonathan Duwyane Schultz, 36, of Winston-Salem, and he was charged with the following:

two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine

felony trafficking cocaine

felony trafficking heroin

felony trafficking MDMA

felony manufacturing cocaine

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA

six counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance

five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm

felony alter/remove serial number from firearm

Schultz was not granted bond.

Officers say that they seized the following items at the Nicholson Road residence:

153.4 grams of cocaine

50 grams of Fentanyl

7.9 pounds of marijuana

28.7 grams of MDMA

31.6 pounds of methamphetamine

an assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone, and Suboxone

$1,520.00

five firearms

two vehicles.

Police said the street value of the drugs seized during the course of this investigation is about $3.6 million. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.