CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a revenue-sharing agreement with the Catawba Indian Nation that clears the way for Las Vegas-style gaming at a planned resort in Kings Mountain.
Federal approval is still needed for the type of gambling envisioned, but the South Carolina-based tribe says the agreement means construction can start on a site about half an hour west of Charlotte.
North Carolina currently has two casinos operated by the Eastern Band of the Cherokees in the southwestern corner of the state.
The Cherokees are suing in federal court to try to stop the Catawba casino.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- North Carolina, Catawba tribe, ink casino revenue agreement
- ‘COVID sucks’: Patron leaves $200 tip per employee at Estes Park cafe
- McMaster comments on SC vaccine progress, ‘Still much more to be done.’
- UPDATE: Son arrested for murder of parents
- 2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race