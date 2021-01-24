North Carolina, Catawba tribe, ink casino revenue agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a revenue-sharing agreement with the Catawba Indian Nation that clears the way for Las Vegas-style gaming at a planned resort in Kings Mountain.

Federal approval is still needed for the type of gambling envisioned, but the South Carolina-based tribe says the agreement means construction can start on a site about half an hour west of Charlotte.

North Carolina currently has two casinos operated by the Eastern Band of the Cherokees in the southwestern corner of the state.

The Cherokees are suing in federal court to try to stop the Catawba casino.

