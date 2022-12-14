RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh CEO accused of spending roughly $3 million from his investor-funded business on personal items, including a Hawaiian vacation and a Rolex, has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

The U.S. Justice Department said Alton Perkins pleaded guilty on Monday. He faces up to three years in prison and must pay more than $520,000 in restitution for taxes owed between 2015-18.

Perkins is the chairman and CEO of AmericaTowne, a company that exports goods to China and plans to build an American-style community there.

According to evidence presented in court, prosecutors said Perkins moved large sums of money from his business account to his personal one.

The Justice Department said none of the roughly $3 million he spent on personal items was accounted for in tax returns filed with the IRS.