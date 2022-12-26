GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service on Sunday in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported at about 3:00 p.m.

Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at 4007 York Highway, fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said fire crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

“There are no words to describe the devastating circumstances that The Place Church has been through today,” Pastor Ron Duncans said in a post on Facebook. “I want to thank everyone that has reached out, the many Pastors, friends and churches y’all have been amazing!! We are better together!! To my church family, we will get through this and God will get the glory for it!! I love you all!!!”

No additional information was immediately available.