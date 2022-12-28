GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It could be days, weeks, or longer before authorities determine what started a Christmas Day fire that gutted a church in Gastonia, the city’s fire marshal said.

The Place Church on York Highway in South Gastonia caught fire at about 3 p.m. Sunday, just hours after holiday services had ended. Firefighters stayed on the scene for nearly 24 hours, trying to take care of any lingering hotspots.

Pastor Ron Duncan told Queen City News that other churches in the community have reached out to offer his congregation space and a temporary home while parishioners look at the next steps.

“There have been many,” said Duncan of the response. “I mean an overflow of support from far and near.”

Duncan said his church is still trying to determine whether they will have Sunday services this week. He said there will be an announcement on the church’s Facebook page by Friday.