STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The cleanup has begun after an entire block of historic downtown Statesville was destroyed by fire on Tuesday.

Iredell County authorities said the blaze began at about 2:45 a.m. near 100 South Center St. and Broad Street shortly. Crews finally got it under control about three hours later but not before it destroyed three buildings, including the one that housed one of the downtown’s oldest businesses.

City leaders said it took about 75 people to contain the blaze and that no one was hurt.

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets and outside businesses on Tuesday to show support for those affected by the fire.

“Today it is more so just to be here and see what is going on and give support,” said Brittany Marlow, executive director of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation.

Bakery owner Emily Noland was one of several business owners to wake up on Tuesday morning to the news of a fire.

“A mess to wake up to. Frightening. Horrifying,” Noland said.

For hours, flames spread from one historic building to another, missing hers by about 300 feet.

“I am not worried about our business,” Noland said. “We are just trying to give coffee and support to the responders that are out here. Help the businesspeople that were affected who have been out here all night long.”

The owner of GG’s, Gloria Hager, was not fortunate.

Flames destroyed her gift shop, considered one of the oldest businesses in the downtown area.

“I am sure that it is a total loss because the roof is gone, has caved in, and it is full of water,” Hager said. “I do not think anything inside can be salvaged, but the building can be saved for sure.”

Marlow said fire destroyed three businesses, including GG’s, Theater Statesville, and Merrill Lynch.

Nearly 20 other businesses could not return to the office Tuesday for safety concerns.

“The great part about it is that we see the community that we have that once again brings us together, and we know that other people will step up,” Marlow said. “I’ve already had conversations about where we could possibly help some of these businesses find new locations within downtown.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. ATF, and local and state fire marshals are investigating the fire.