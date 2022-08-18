WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Wingate University student-athlete died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night near the entrance to the university, authorities said.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the North Camden Street train crossing. According to the Wingate Police Department, as officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found a young man who had been hit by an eastbound train.

Police confirmed the train’s operator was unaware they hit someone and never stopped. Someone near the campus had called 911 when they saw the student on the tracks.

The person has been identified as 19-year-old Kyle Honore, a freshman student-athlete at Wingate University. He played basketball for the school, according to Wingate University Athletics.

Honore died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital, police said.

Students Wednesday morning woke up to an email from the university confirming the tragedy. Just hours before he was hit and killed, however, Honore was making new friends at the university’s cafeteria.

“I could tell he was a bright person. He had a smile on his face the whole time and you could just tell he was excited to be here and ready to play basketball,” said Josh Patterson.

The basketball star went to high school in Northern Virginia where a local newspaper, Inside Nova, said he died just days after his father dropped him off. The paper reports his dad was also his high school basketball coach and retired after his son graduated this past year.

“I worked hard for four years of high school to get where I want to be and I bet he did and his parents made sacrifices,” said Wingate baseball player, David Sessoms. “I just feel bad for his family and pray for him because you drop your kid off and something bad happens to them, it’s just an awful thing to happen.”