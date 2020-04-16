North Carolina communities plan for isolation housing

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – Leaders continue work to ensure everyone is protected from the coronavirus- including those who may not have stable housing.

FEMA has approved North Carolina’s request to provide shelter options that would allow for social distancing.

Facilities like hotels, dorms and trailers would be used for sheltering those impacted by the virus without stable housing. That could be range from testing positive for COVID-19 to simply being vulnerable to it.

Local governments would have to pay initially, but would be reimbursed with state and federal money. 75 percent of the money would come from FEMA, with the remaining coming from the state.

Governor Roy Cooper’s office said the state will work with local partners to provide over 16,500 units.

“This was something we had discussions with our regular briefings with the state EOC,” Scotland County manager Kevin Patterson said. “We have a lot of transitional homeless in the community. But if you need to quarantine, they’re not going to be able to move from house to house. So we have to look at the possibilities of finding shelter for them.”

