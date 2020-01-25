North Carolina community helps 1950s victim of attempted lynching as he’s being forced from home

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The community is coming together to help an Apex man who’s being forced out of his home.

Lynn Council has dealt with a lot of adversity in his life. At 87 years old, Council enjoys the simple moments in life, like watching TV on the couch with his children or going to church.

Simple moments aren’t something his life has always had. In 1952, two deputies accused Council of stealing money from a store in Apex.

“I told them I didn’t know nothing about it,” Council said.

They hanged him from a tree to try to get a confession.

“I wasn’t crying. I wasn’t even scared or nothing. Just came down to the woods. Hung me,” said Council.

He said while losing consciousness, he turned to his faith.

“I couldn’t speak for about two seconds. Jesus stepped in. I’ve been talking ever since,” Council said.

Council somehow survived the horrifying incident. Apex police and the Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker apologized and honored him last year. They dedicated a bench to him in front of the Apex Police Department.

“For his role in helping our community and police department in helping identify and address a historical injustice,” an officer said during the ceremony.

Now, Council finds more people supporting him as he’s being forced to move.

His house is where Interstate 540 is expanding. The state is helping pay for him to relocate and he’s already found a new house.

Council’s attorney told CBS 17 the problem is he received a $20,000 loan decades ago for his current home. The conditions were he didn’t owe money back until he moved or died. His attorney said he tried to transfer the loan, but the rules didn’t allow it.

The Stam Law Firm said it provided a temporary loan at zero-percent interest so Council could get into his place next week.

Community members created a GoFundMe to help pay it back.

“Anything people do for my life, I appreciate it,” Council said.

Click here to donate to his GoFundMe.