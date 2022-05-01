ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) –- A Rocky Mount community came together Saturday evening at a vigil to mourn the loss of two babies who died last week in Rocky Mount.

A few dozen people showed up to light candles and release balloons in honor of 3-month-old Kamryn Noel and his 1-year-old sister, Amariah Noel. Police found them unresponsive in a car last Saturday morning off Drew street.

The children’s mother, Zharia Noel, and her boyfriend, Ahmene Butler, have been charged in connection with their deaths. Arrest warrants accuse the couple of negligence and ultimately killing the children and leaving burn marks and bruises on their bodies.

Shania Smalls, a former family friend, said she’s devastated because her children often played with Amariah and Kamryn.

“I just hope that they get justice because they were defenseless,” she said. “They were kids. They deserved a future.” Amari and Kam, I love y’all to death, and I wish I could’ve held you on my chest one last time.”

Mugshots of Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler from Rocky Mount police.

Noel and Butler appeared before a judge on Monday and were later released on bond. They have a hearing scheduled for May 11.