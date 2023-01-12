NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A dog in Eastern North Carolina is slowly recovering after surviving a December house fire that killed its owners.

Sport has been through a lot since the Dec. 29 fire in New Bern, but he’s been pushing through, his caretaker said.

“The biggest thing was controlling his pain, trying to treat his burns and prevent any sort of secondary infection because of the damage to his skin,” said Dr. Anyce Nagle, a veterinarian who is fostering Sports.

New Bern officials said the fire was caused by an outdoor heating source placed too close to the home. Sport and the elderly couple were rescued at the time, but the family confirmed later that his owners had died from their injuries. Their names have not been made public.

“I can only hope that the love and care that we’re showing him can be a testament to their memory and how much they loved him,” Nagle said.

Sport has been with Misplaced Mutts since the fire. His foster mom is a veterinarian and has been taking care of him every step of the way.

“Our biggest hurdle right now is his eyes, which we’re working around the clock to try to save those eyes,” Nagle said. “We’ve had help from animal eye care in Wilmington and multiple specialists.”

His first vet bill was more than $3,000 dollars, but the community has rallied together and raised more than $5,000 to make sure Sport gets the help he needs.

“Everything that he has needed, we have received tenfold,” Nagle said. “And it’s been truly a humbling experience to be a part of,” said Nagle.

If you would like to donate to help support Sport, click here. If you would like to buy something on his Amazon wish list, click here.