ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Plans for a potential casino in Rockingham County have garnered mixed reactions from local residents. A developer has submitted a request to rezone more than 200 acres of land from residential/agricultural to commercial use, igniting discussions about the expansion of legalized gambling in the state.

Situated along Highway 220, the 200-acre site currently features rolling hills and cow pastures with a public notice sign recently installed, indicating the potential for the Triad’s first casino.

“It was sort of just a rumor, but now it’s been confirmed to us that a casino is sort of the plan,” said Diane Samelak, executive director of Camp Carefree.

The proximity of the potential casino to Camp Carefree, which is a beloved summer camp for children with chronic illnesses and disabilities, raised concerns about the impact on the camp’s environment and safety.

“I don’t think I would want my child to come to a camp that has a casino right there or bars,” Samelak said. “I think now parents feel safe when their kids come here. It’s a safe place and all farmland.”

The developer seeking to rezone the land from residential agricultural to commercial use has yet to specify its plans for the site. However, it is known that the applicant is connected to casino development.

“I just can’t imagine it being like this … I don’t know if it’s something you’ll be able to see. I guess it all depends on how big it is, but I think it will change this drastically, especially just with the traffic aspects of cars going past our entranceway,” Samelak said.

The decision on the rezoning application poses a difficult dilemma for Camp Carefree.

Samelak expressed hope that the land would be protected, particularly since the camp’s lake is fed by a spring on the property in question. She feared that the casino’s development could negatively affect the lake, potentially leading to the loss of the cherished natural feature.

The developer must now present its application for the rezoning of the land to county commissioners. County commissioners have indicated that this presentation will likely take place in late August.

Updates will be provided as the situation unfolds in Rockingham County.