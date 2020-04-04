North Carolina confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 2,402 with 24 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina’s confirmed cases is up to a total of 2,402 as of Saturday morning.

309 cases were added from Friday’s reported 2,093.

The new numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) also shows 24 deaths, up from 19 on Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials held a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Cooper reiterated that since there are no medicines to stop the virus, he is counting on citizens to help stop it.

“This virus is still spreading quickly, no one is immune, there is no vaccination, and social distancing is our best protection,” said Gov. Cooper. “Now is not the time for beach trips or neighborhood cookouts.”

“If we avoid gatherings, wash our hands, stay at home as much as we can, and if we keep our physical distance. These things work,” he added.

For more information, visit NCDHHS’s website here.

For COVID-19 questions, dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162.

The director of NCEM said they are also sending two coronavirus updates text messages a day. To sign up for these updates just text COVIDNC to 898211.

