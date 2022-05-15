TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina contractor would spend up to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to elder exploitation.

Travis Galloway, 36, was sentenced Monday to 19 to 32 months in prison.

According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Galloway took $48,000 for contracting services from a 72-year-old victim and never completed the work.

Deputies said the investigation began after deputies received a complaint about Galloway doing contracting work without a license.

Investigators later learned that Galloway had a pattern of similar crimes.

Galloway had been charged with exploitation of an elder adult through a business relationship, obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor contracting without a license.