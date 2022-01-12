North Carolina convicted felon and registered sex offender charged in sex assault of child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man and registered sex offender has been charged with sexually assaulting a then 4-year-old between May 2014 and May 2015.

According to investigators, a report was filed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The victim was interviewed at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center where they disclosed having been sexually assaulted by Robert Michael Redfear, Jr.

After an extensive investigation, 53-year-old Redfear was charged with felony statutory sex offense by an adult and was arrested Tuesday. Redfear was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was booked on $750,000 bond.

Redfear has an extensive criminal history including felony drug possession, felony sexual assault, felony robbery, assault, breaking or entering, stalking, failing to register as a sex offender, and other charges. His first felony conviction occurred in 1990.