BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A couple in Buncombe County was arrested Tuesday in the death of their 2-month-old daughter.

Authorities have charged Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, with second-degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, is charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

They are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Buncombe County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday to a home on Four Wheel Drive off of Cedar Hill Road to investigate the death of Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson. Authorities have not released information about how the girl died.

An autopsy will be conducted, the sheriff’s office said.