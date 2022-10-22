GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of a Greensboro firefighter and teacher is going public for the first time after a July crash on N.C. 61 in Guilford County took her dad’s life and critically injured her mother.

Kathryn Murrell talked with FOX8 in an exclusive interview about the pain and sadness she endured and the strength she has gained.

There were days Kathrynn wondered if her mom, Tonya Murrell, would pull through. Tonya spent almost two months in the hospital with her three children by her side the entire time.

Kathryn said when she wanted to break down, she would remember the words her father told her.

“You can fall apart,” she said. “That’s okay, but you need to pick yourself back up and you need to keep going because that’s what dad would’ve wanted us to do.”

That’s what Rick and Tonya Murrell’s children have done. They have stayed strong for their family.

“A lot of work, a lot of trauma, a lot of new stuff that we’re learning,” said Kathryn. “I feel like our family is taking it, taking it all in stride.”

It has been a tough few months for Kathryn and her two siblings.

“I walked into the hospital at 19 and I left at like 34,” she said. “I definitely feel like we all had to grow up really, really, really fast.”

Kathryn remembers the call she got from her sister on July 9, which was the day her parents were in a head-on car crash.

“Immediately your mind just, you go into fight or flight mode,” she said. “You immediately shut down.”

Her dad, Rick, died along with two others who were in the vehicle that authorities said hit the Murrells’ SUV head-on. Troopers said a 16-year-old lost control of his car and crossed the center line on N.C. 61 near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County.

“The whole dad part was kind of hard to wrap your head around because you never really think that will happen to your family,” said Kathryn.

Investigators said speed and wet roads were the key elements in the deadly crash. The rainy-day accident left Tonya fighting for her life with two broken femurs, several cracked ribs, two dislocated hips and a serious injury to one arm. Tonya used her uninjured hand to ask Kathryn in sign language how her husband of nearly 29 years was doing.

“She took it very well under the circumstances, but we just had to tell her ya know he’s not here anymore,” said Kathryn. “He’s in heaven. He’s in a better place.”

Now, Tonya is home and making great strides in her recovery. Kathryn took this photo of her mom standing on her own for the first time.

Tonya is currently in a wheelchair and can take a few steps with her walker.

“Oh my goodness she is a strong woman,” said Kathryn. “She is very stubborn. She’s ready to walk again is what she’s telling us.”

Tonya is also working to recover emotionally. Saturday, the Greensboro Firefighters’ Historical Society will remember Rick and the other firemen and women who have lost their lives this year.

The memorial is Tonya’s chance to say goodbye to her husband since she was still in the hospital during his funeral.

“This is a way for her to have that closure that she needs and a way to spend it with her family and the fire department family, which we know meant so much to my dad, so it’s a very big deal for us,” said Kathryn. “It’s going to be a hard day.”

Kathryn knows she and her family will get through the hard day because they have each other.

“If you would’ve asked me months ago if I could survive the death of my dad and my mom being hospitalized, I would’ve said absolutely not,” she said. “You’re crazy. But looking back on it now that we’re through it, you realize you’re a lot stronger than you ever thought possible.”

Kathryn and her siblings are living at home right now with their mom. They have been in Reidsville since the accident and plan to stay and take care of her as long as she needs.