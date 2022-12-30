WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel.

Williams was charged with one count of felony larceny by an employee. He was issued a $3,500 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.