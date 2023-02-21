MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Three people are facing multiple charges after allegedly tying a person to a chair with barbed wire and carving crosses into their body, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Colby Banks, James Angel, and Nicole Sawyer are each charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill and and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Banks was also wanted for a parole violation, along with larceny and marijuana charges from another county, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said a person showed up at a home in the East Fork community on Sunday saying that they had been kidnapped. The person had numerous cuts on their face, body, and arms and had multiple cross symbols carved into their face and body.

The person was taken to the hospital, but no information about their condition was immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said investigators searched the area and found the home where they said the person had been held in the basement with their hands tied to a chair with barbed wire. Detectives said barbed wire was also used to tie up the victim’s feet and that their chest was tied to a beam of the home, also with barbed wire. Their mouth also had been taped.

Investigators said the victim was also punched and kicked in the head, hit multiple times with a crowbar, sliced with knives and hit in the head with guns.