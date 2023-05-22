MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting a person while they were walking on a sidewalk in Hot Springs, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wilburn Larry Barker allegedly drove by in a car and shot the person at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Buddy Harwood said. He was arrested Saturday afternoon following a short pursuit that began after deputies saw him driving in Hot Springs.

Deputies found the gun allegedly used in the shooting hidden in a wood cook stove, the sheriff’s office said.

Barker is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and fleeing to elude arrest.