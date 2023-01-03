LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed Monday at a home in Lillington in a shooting that involved multiple deputies who were trying to service a mental-health order, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, which happened at about 8:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Capitol Hill Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies initially went to the home for a person having a “mental episode,” according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy talked to a family member and friend, who were then told to talk to a magistrate about the incident.

The family then was able to obtain an involuntary commitment order, which led deputies to take attempt to take the man into custody.

“During the attempt to take the individual into custody, a firearm was pointed in the direction of deputies by the individual, which resulted in deputies having to use deadly force,” the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the man who was shot and killed has not been released.

“First, we want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the decedent’s family and friends,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said in the news release. “The loss of human life under circumstances such as this is tragic.”

The sheriff’s office did not say how many deputies fired their weapons.

A neighbor said she heard the shots while on the phone with her sister.

“Phone rang at the same time,” Julie Johnson said. “So, I’m listening to my sister and I hear ‘pow, pow, pow.'”

Another neighbor said the community is very safe and usually quiet.

“We mind our own business,” Tevor Jones said. “We don’t bother no one. That’s the way this neighborhood has been quiet ever since I’ve been in this neighborhood.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure when there is an officer-involved shooting.