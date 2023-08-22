RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony drug trafficking charges after Randolph County deputies seized more than 40 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Sunday, a news release said.

Deputies found 44 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle’s trunk after pulling it over on Interstate 85 near Trinity.

The driver, Antonio Argentine Shaw, 60, was the only person in the vehicle and was arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.