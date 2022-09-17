GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about 9:30 a.m. and noticing the students’ abnormal behavior, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing, and findings will be forwarded for action to juvenile justice. Because juveniles are involved, no additional information was immediately available.