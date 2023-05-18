LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County deputy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two people in March.

Deputy Kevin LeTarte was operating his patrol vehicle on March 3 at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road near Spring Lake. Highway patrol said she was chasing a suspect through the intersection and crashed into the side of a pickup truck.

Brian Anthony Finch, 65, and Patricia Lynn Finch, 64, died after the crash.

The Highway patrol report said Brian Finch crossed N.C. 210 when the deputy failed to yield and hit the truck on the passenger side. The report also said LeTarte was traveling 95 mph during the chase.

According to court records, LeTarte was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge on Monday and his order for arrest was issued on Thursday.

LeTarte received a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 am. on Monday.