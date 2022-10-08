STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Friday while on duty at a Statesville elementary school, according to officials.

Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a ‘critical medical incident’ before passing away.

School staff members, rescue squad crews, EMS personnel and various volunteer fire department officials performed CPR on Lewis.

He was a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and a dedicated worker with the staff and students at Scotts Elementary School.

He “loved” working with the school.