WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County sheriff’s deputy was fired after another deputy found him drunk in a patrol vehicle.

In a news release early Saturday, Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said a deputy arrived about 9:40 a.m. at the Duck-Thru in Hamilton and saw Deputy Hillard Wilson in a marked patrol vehicle. The deputy detected the presence of alcohol and called the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which began a criminal investigation.

Wilson was immediately fired as a deputy, and charges are pending.

“As law enforcement, we are to set a good example to the community which we serve and this type of conduct will not be tolerated in my office,” Manning said.