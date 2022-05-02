FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Sunday after a struggle while making an arrest in Fayetteville, officials said.

The incident happened at the Coliseum Inn at 2507 Gillespie St., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy P. Hernandez was trying to arrest Jeffery Kyle Pomeroy, 32, of Fayetteville, on a probation violation, the release said.

“When Deputy Hernandez tried to detain Pomeroy, a struggle ensued,” the release said. “Pomeroy broke free, causing injury to Deputy Hernandez’s legs.”

Pomeroy tried to flee but was caught by Fayetteville police, the news release said. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting physical injury, resisting, obstructing an officer and a parole violation.

He is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.