North Carolina deputy on leave after video shows student being slammed to the ground

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Vance County deputy has been put on leave after a video showing him slamming a middle school student to the ground was released.

On Friday, Sheriff Curtis Brame said Vance County Schools filed a complaint with his office concerning a juvenile being assaulted by a law enforcement officer.

After reviewing the video, Brame handed the investigation over to the SBI.

The video shows a deputy pick up a student and slam him to the ground twice before dragging him off camera. There is no audio on the recording.

The student’s sister said he will be OK.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Sheriff Brame did not identify the deputy.

“We went over and when we first saw the video, we were stunned, we were shocked. We all are parents and grandparents that have children at that same age, so it brought some great concern to us,” said Sheriff Brame.

Brame said there are two school resource officers assigned to the middle school. The other SRO is continuing their duties. Other deputies are filling in for the SRO who is now on leave.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said the extent of the child’s injuries could impact any potential charges that are filed. The boy’s father said he’s recovering at home, but declined to say more.

“When the collection of evidence is over, whether it’s some time early next week, or some time thereafter, we will promptly make a decision about what is appropriate to do in this case,” Water said.

Also on Friday, the district released a statement confirming the video involved a school resource officer.

“We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place,” Vance County Schools said in a release.

The district said it is in full cooperation with the investigation. “I don’t expect my deputy or any deputy or law enforcement in North Carolina to carry out their duties in that way.”

“The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district. Should you have further questions, please direct those to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office,” Vance County Schools’ release said, declining to answer additional questions from CBS17.