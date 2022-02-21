North Carolina deputy shot in line of duty to receive award for bravery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County deputy who was shot with an AK-47 in the line of duty last year will receive an award Monday for his bravery.

Deputy Sgt. Ronald Waller was shot twice while executing an eviction notice around 10:30 a.m. June 2 at the River Birch Apartments in Raleigh.

Sheriff Gerald Baker will present the “Z” Award to Waller on Monday.

The award was created by the family of the late Wake County Commissioner Larry Zieverink. It recognizes a deputy sheriff with a rank up to sergeant.

Zieverink served as a Wake County commissioner from 1980-88.

“It is an honor to present this award to a deputy that exemplifies courage, determination and bravery,” Baker said. “From the day he was shot in the line of duty to the present, Sergeant Waller continues to be an example by which every member of this agency should emulate.”

He spent more than a month in the hospital recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The sheriff’s office said Waller “continues to show remarkable recovery following the shooting.”

Waller was shot when deputies knocked on the door of Eddie Craig. When no response was heard, deputies checked a couple of other places before coming back to Craig’s door, the sheriff’s office said.

The door opened partially and the deputies identified themselves.

Craig tried to close the door and that is when gunfire erupted, according to Baker.

Arrest documents show two other deputies were at the door with Waller when shots were fired.

Waller was shot twice in the waist.