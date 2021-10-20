North Carolina deputy shot while on duty to continue recovery at Atlanta rehabilitation center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot in the line of duty on Oct. 2 is continuing to recover from his injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Bellingham was released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was being transported to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta to continue his recovery.

Donations to help pay for Bellingham’s medical bills are still being taken through Friends of Craven County’s Sheriff’s Office. To donate, you can send a check to FOCCSO (put Deputy Bellingham in the note), P.O. Box 1822-6, S. Glenburnie Rd. PMB 266, New Bern, N.C. 28562. You can also contribute via PayPal.