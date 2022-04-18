FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just 24 hours after a Johnston County, North Carolina, deputy was hit head-on by a DWI suspect, another North Carolina deputy was hit head-on in a wreck, officials said.

The latest crash, which troopers are investigating to determine whether alcohol was a factor, happened about 11 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 264 Alternate near Farmville in eastern North Carolina, according to a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Pitt County Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on routine patrol when her cruiser was hit head-on after a driver came into her lane, the sheriff’s office said. Tillmon, who joined Pitt County as a deputy in February 2021, was undergoing surgery on Sunday. The other driver was also taken to a nearby hospital.

“We are praying for Deputy Tillmon and her family as well as for the other driver and their family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Tillmon was a sergeant with the Plymouth Police Department for more than four years before becoming a Pitt County deputy.

“Please don’t drink and drive and be careful out there!” the sheriff’s office said.

Edgecombe County deputies also expressed their concern Sunday for Tillmon after the wreck.

“Please pray with us for our friends at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the others involved,” a statement from Edgecombe County deputies said.

The Johnston County crash happened just after 11 p.m. Friday along N.C. 210 just south of Cleveland Road, just west of Smithfield, according to C. M. Wilson, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The deputy and suspect suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car who caused the crash was cited for a DWI, Wilson said. The same driver also was given a DWI citation on March 30 in Wake County, officials said.

The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to WakeMed for evaluation. While at the hospital, he was cited with DWI, careless and reckless driving and driving with his license revoked, Wilson said.

“He obviously has not learned his lesson at all,” Wilson said.