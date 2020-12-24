North Carolina dog gets 2nd chance at life this Christmas

AVERY COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) — A North Carolina dog is getting a second chance at life this Christmas.

Fox 46 first told you about Tank back in February when Avery County authorities found him nearly starved to death. The images are disturbing. The dog has since been nursed back to health and is now ready for adoption.

‘Tank’ the dog’s days are now full of belly rubs and ice cream. Nearly a year ago, this healthy, 95-pound pup looked drastically different. “We were told that they basically starved him. He was down to 55 pounds, out in the backyard on a chain,” says Nicole Webster.

When 6-year-old Tank was brought to the Avery County Humane Society, he was so malnourished, his normally thick body was skin and bones. Three people, Paul, Hazel and Deanna Ingram of Newland, North Carolina have been charged with animal cruelty in the case.

Webster came across Tank’s story on Facebook.

“In her post she said this was her last plea and if not he was going to more than likely have to be euthanized and we just couldn’t let that happen.”

Webster runs St. Clair TNR and Rescue in Illinois, where Tank has lived and thrived since May. Volunteer Kurt Swanson has been caring for the dog ever since.

“We pretty much trust now that he’s going to be fine, you know, with people. So, we’d like to get him in a house where he can lay in front of the fireplace, roll in the bed like anyone else’s dog does, because he deserves that.”

Webster still gets emotional thinking about what might have been for Tank if the rescue hadn’t taken him in. With tears in her eyes, she says knowing that he is good now is all that matters.

What does the future hold for Tank? Hopefully, a family who will love him and a safe home where he can sleep and play in peace.

“His best times are still ahead of him,” says Swanson.

LATEST HEADLINES