North Carolina eases coronavirus restrictions as hospitals prepare to expand vaccine eligibility

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A new executive order has gone into effect in North Carolina that eases some coronavirus restrictions as the state prepares to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults, starting April 7.

“It’s a much larger number of people that can get the vaccine,” UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jason Cox said.

Cox said UNC Health Southeastern is ready for the next steps of the vaccine rollout, especially as demand among those currently eligible begins to wane.

“As each phase gets opened, we have a high demand initially and we work through those that are most eager from each phase to get the vaccine,” Cox said. “And as the phases open longer, we have more flexibility. We have flexibility for walk-ins and more appointments available.”

The rest of Group 4 will now be eligible March 31.

Meanwhile, Governor Cooper’s executive order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

It loosens several of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits. For example, bars and sports arenas can now operate at 50% capacity. Restaurants and gyms can now open at 75% capacity.

That’s great news for Adelio’s Italian-American Ristorante in Downtown Lumberton.

“I’m happy,” owner Adelio Cruz said. “To help sales get better than it’s been. It’s been a year we’ve been struggling a little bit.”

Cruz said he’s hopeful that business will pick up as the state reopens.

Governor Cooper said Thursday almost 4.3 million doses have been administered and the state is getting more supply than had been expected.

“The next biggest challenge is removing vaccine hesitancy and getting people to come who want the vaccine, seek the vaccine and take it,” Cox said. “Making sure people understand it’s safe, it’s effective and we can all get back to life like it was faster if we can get more people vaccinated.”

Click here to find a nearby vaccine clinic in North Carolina.